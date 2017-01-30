Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe LNG Infrastructure and Investment Outlook to 2022" report to their offering.

The report provides complete details of planned projects, capacity outlook by country, investments and current status of upcoming terminals along with analysis of the regional LNG outlook to 2022.

European LNG projects are likely to witness strong progress from H2 2017 after being delayed for couple of years. With Russia planning to go ahead with its planned LNG projects and increasing demand for LNG as bunkering fuel will drive the growth in European LNG market. Further, with Spain, France and other European countries increasing their LNG re-export volumes, the industry will witness strong growth in the near term future. By 2022, liquefaction capacity will witness an AAGR of 8.6%, regasification will increase by 4.6%.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables Figures

2 Market Volumes and Value

2.1 Europe LNG Market Value Outlook, 2015-2022

2.2 Europe LNG Exports Forecast, 2007-2022

2.3 Europe LNG Imports Forecast, 2007-2022

3 Europe LNG Capital Expenditure Outlook

3.1 Europe Liquefaction Capex Forecast, 2016-2022

3.2 Europe Regasification Capex Forecast, 2016-2022

4 Europe LNG Investment Details of Planned Projects

4.1.1 Europe Planned LNG Terminals- Capex Details

4.1.2 Europe Stalled/ On-Hold LNG Terminals- Capex Details

4.1.3 Europe Proposed LNG Terminals- Capex Details

4.1.4 Europe Concept Phase LNG Terminals- Capex Details

5 Europe Liquefaction Capacity Outlook to 2022

5.1 Europe Liquefaction Capacity Outlook by Country, 2007-2022

5.2 Europe Regasification Capacity Outlook by Country, 2007-2022

6 Capacity Additions through Terminal Expansions

6.1 Europe Liquefaction Capacity Expansion Projects and Capacity Addition Details

6.2 Europe Regasification Capacity Expansion Projects and Capacity Addition Details

7 Latest News Landscape

8 Appendix

