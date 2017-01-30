Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Pipelines Infrastructure and Investment Outlook to 2022" report to their offering.

Europe Pipeline report provides complete details of planned projects, network length by country, investments and current status of upcoming pipelines along with analysis of the regional Pipeline outlook to 2022.

The comprehensive report allows users to understand the current scenario of business development and investment prospects in countries across Europe Pipeline industry. By comparing the project costs with peer projects and analyzing the trends in development of planned projects, readers will be able to design their strategies of operating/expanding in Europe Pipeline markets.

The report also enables clients to understand the scope of Europe Pipeline market on global front and portrait the outlook in current dynamic market conditions. Latest industry developments and their impact on existing players is also analyzed in the research work. Data and analysis is presented in the most user friendly format to gain quick insights and better understanding.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables Figures

2 Europe Oil, Gas and Product Pipeline Industry Outlook to 2022

2.1 Snapshot

2.2 Pipelines in Planned Stage, 2017- 2022

2.3 Pipelines in Proposed Stage, 2017-2022

2.4 Pipelines in Concept Phase, 2017-2022

3 Europe Pipeline Industry Capital Expenditure Outlook

3.1 Europe Planned Pipelines Capex Details

3.2 Europe Leading Oil Pipelines by Length, 2017

3.3 Europe Leading Product Pipelines by Length, 2017

3.4 Europe Leading Gas Pipelines by Length, 2017

4 Latest News Landscape

5 Appendix

