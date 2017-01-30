=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The company AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Quarterly Report German: Publication Date : 30.01.2017 Publication Location: http://www.ats.net/de/files/2017/01/ATS_2016_17Q3_Quartalsbericht.pdf English: Publication Date : 30.01.2017 Publication Location: http://www.ats.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/ATS_2016_17Q3_Quarterly_Report.pdf end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2017 13:00 ET (18:00 GMT)