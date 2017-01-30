PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - A US-based retailer operating 650 discount general merchandise stores across the southeastern United States, has partnered with PROACTIS, a global Spend Control and eProcurement solution provider, to advance its sourcing processes and uncover new value in the way the organization purchases goods and materials.

PROACTIS is enhancing the strengths of the organization's Procurement team by offering strategic insights, access to additional viable suppliers, and manpower for administrative sourcing and supplier management tasks.

PROACTIS is providing expert Sourcing Services to uncover value across both direct and indirect categories. The approach is customized based on the discount chain's department-wide objectives and existing processes and has led to significant savings across a variety of categories, including: 33 percent on auto chemicals, 21 percent on private label coffee and creamer, and 35 percent on background checks and verification.

"Retail procurement teams are under immense pressure to deliver greater value and help their organizations compete in a crowded market," said Brian Miller, Vice President of Services at PROACTIS. "Standing out requires offering an innovative product at the right quality and price, but sourcing this combination can be complex. Leading organizations are adopting more creative solutions, such as expert sourcing services, to help them make informed business decisions, produce better results year after year and give them a strategic edge on the competition."

PROACTIS' innovative approach to sourcing has proven highly effective across all industries, no matter how complex the procurement landscape. PROACTIS works side-by-side with procurement teams and provides organizations with all the tools, processes, people and expertise necessary to foster innovation, boost efficiency and drive greater bottom-line value.

