According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global defoaming coating additives marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Defoaming Coating Additives Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Technavio analysts forecast APAC to be the global leader in the global defoaming coating additives market through the forecast period. The region will be responsible for generating highest revenue and maximum incremental growth through 2021.

The defoaming coating additives market in APAC is led by developing economies like India, China, and South Korea. End-user industries such as paints and coatings, food and beverages, water treatment, paper pulp, and textile create the highest demand for defoaming coating additives from the region.

Based on applications, the report categorizes the global defoaming coating additives market into the following segments:

Architectural applications

Industrial applications

Wood and furniture applications

Automotive applications

Other applications

The top three revenue-generating application segments in the global defoaming coating additives market are discussed below:

Architectural applications

"The architectural applications segment leads the global defoaming coating additives market, responsible for generating over 33% of the total revenue. Defoaming coating additives have low volatile organic compound emissions, negligible sludge residue, and are devoid of noxious odors, which makes it suitable for use in this segment," says Swapnil Tejveer Sharma, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for additives research.

The demand for defoaming coating additives in architectural applications is projected to increase over the forecast period due to their effective filling capacity, ecolabel compliance, and reduced production times. These products also improve appearance and performance of architectural coatings at a reasonable cost.

Industrial applications

The industrial sector segment is the second application segment, accounting for over 25% of the global defoaming coating additives market. Foams can result in delays and losses in industrial manufacturing processes. Therefore, these industries utilize defoaming agents for foam control in wastewater and effluent treatment, cooling water systems and steam generation systems, food processing, and distillation and fermentation processes.

Wood and furniture applications

"Wood topcoats need high-quality finish with good leveling, surface slip property, scratch resistance, and surface evenness. The use of defoaming coating additives is essential to get the high-quality finish as they block up the pores in the wood, and eliminate the possibility of foam formation," says Swapnil.

Microfoam formation is almost eliminated using defoaming coating additives, which is leading to its increased adoption in the market segment. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5%, and worth USD 178.3 million by 2021.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

ALTANA

Ashland

BASF

Dow Corning

Elementis

