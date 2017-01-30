Companies Expand Relationship Nationwide, Increase On-Premise and National Account Focus for Campari's Priority Brands

Campari America a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (Reuters CPRI.MI Bloomberg CPR IM) announced today it is renewing and expanding its existing distribution agreements with Southern Glazer's Wine Spirits (SGWS), the largest North American wine and spirits distribution company. As part of the renewed partnership, Campari will be moving 14 new markets under SGWS which were previously managed by Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC). The agreements go into effect on March 1, 2017.

Commenting on the broadening relationship, Ugo Fiorenzo, Managing Director of Campari America, said, "SGWS has been a significant partner in the growth of our business for more than 25 years. Campari America is now at a stage where our broad portfolio of highly desirable brands including the recently acquired Grand Marnier® gives us increased leverage in the market, which we feel strongly SGWS has the right resources and capabilities on a national level to fully exploit."

Wayne Chaplin, Chief Executive Officer of SGWS, commented on the renewed and expanded agreements, "Campari America has one of the strongest portfolios in the business today and we are thrilled that after more than two decades working together we have the opportunity to help grow their business even more. Our companies have proven to be great partners and we look forward to taking our expertise in selling their brands even further across the country."

Brad Vassar, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of SGWS, added, "We appreciate the opportunity and the responsibility Campari America has entrusted in us to take their business to the next level. Utilizing our nationwide network and resources will significantly increase efficiencies for Campari and allow us to use economies of scale to achieve our joint business priorities."

Dan Vanderbilt, Campari America Vice President of Sales added, "With these agreements, we will further align with SGWS to help establish and execute our business plan across all channels of trade, with a keen focus on national accounts and the on-premise. This will enable us to be even better partners with our customers and our consumers, allowing us to fully realize the potential that exists with our portfolio for us and for them."

"The move to shift more of our business to SGWS was driven by their ability to fully support our key priority brands, including a real focus on driving distribution both in open and control markets," added Vanderbilt. "In addition to the 27 markets where we were already represented by SGWS, we are adding 14 more including Texas, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Maryland, DC, West Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Montgomery County. We also want to thank RNDC for their support of our business over the past several years."

About Southern Glazer's Wine Spirits

Southern Glazer's Wine Spirits is North America's largest wine and spirits distributor, and the preeminent data insights company for alcoholic beverages. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Canada, and the Caribbean, and employs more than 20,000 team members. Southern Glazer's urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

About Campari America

Campari America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (Reuters CPRI.MI Bloomberg CPR IM). At the heart of Campari America are two legends in the American spirits industry. The first, Skyy Spirits, was founded in San Francisco back in 1992 by the entrepreneur who invented iconic SKYY Vodka. The second is the world-famous Wild Turkey Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, where they have been making the world's finest whiskies since the 1800's. Both companies were purchased by Davide Campari-Milano and together they form Campari America, which has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Gruppo Campari's portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Campari®, Aperol®, Grand Marnier®, Wild Turkey® Straight Kentucky Bourbon, American Honey®, Russell's Reserve®, Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, Espolón® Tequila, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio®, Carolans Irish Cream®, Irish Mist® Liqueur, Sagatiba® Cachaça and Jean-Marc XO Vodka®. Campari America is also the exclusive US distributor of BULLDOG® Gin.

Campari America is headquartered in San Francisco, California. More information on the company can be found at www.campariamerica.com, www.facebook.com/campariamerica, Twitter/Instagram: @CampariAmerica and www.camparigroup.com. Please enjoy Campari America brands responsibly and in moderation.

About Gruppo Campari

Gruppo Campari is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include AperolAppleton EstateCampariSKYY,Wild Turkeyand Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. The Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses.

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari owns 18 plants and 1 winery worldwide and has its own distribution network in 20 countries. The Group employs approximately 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (Reuters CPRI.MI Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: www.camparigroup.com/en

