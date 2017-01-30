According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global medical adhesives and sealants marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global medical adhesives and sealants market into three major application segments. They are:

Internal

External

Dental

Internal

The global medical adhesives and sealants market for internal applications is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period. Medical adhesives and sealants are widely used by many surgeons across the world because they are effective substitutes for painful sutures (stitches using needle and thread) and staples (metallic devices used to hold the tissue edge together). These medical glues are used for cranial and abdominal surgeries. They are also being used for cardiovascular surgeries. High growth in the number of surgeries involving tissue replacement is increasing the demand for medical tissue glue for internal applications.

External

The global medical adhesive and sealants market for external applications is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period. It is anticipated there will be an extensive usage of medical adhesives and sealants in external applications such as tissue bonding, especially in low tension wounds. The benefits of using cyanoacrylate adhesives include more wound closure, better cosmetic results, and chances of substantial reduction in percutaneous wounds from suture needles. These adhesives can also help to decrease the risk of transmission of infectious diseases.

"The external applications segment will grow during the forecast period because of better penetration of consumer goods such as wound care solutions and medical tapes offered by market players," says Ajay Adikhari, a lead analyst at Technavio for additives, adhesives, and sealantsresearch.

Dental

The global medical adhesives and sealants market for dental applications is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 11% during the forecast period. The use of medical adhesives and sealants in dental applications is increasing mainly because they help in bonding the pits and fissures in teeth and protect teeth from cavities and decay. These adhesives and sealants were initially used for treating teenagers and children, but advancements in technology have enabled their use for treating adults as well. One advantage of using these adhesives and sealants is that they work effectively even in the presence of some amount of moisture.

"The use of products offered in this segment such as restorative adhesives, dentures adhesives, and luting cement is expected to grow in the coming years mainly due to increased focus on dental health," says Ajay

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's chemicals and materials market research analysts in this report are:

3M

Ashland

CryoLife

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

