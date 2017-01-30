VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- The British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has paid a B.C. investor $20,000 that she lost as a result of misconduct by Keith Henry Alexander.

In a settlement agreement with the BCSC, Alexander admitted he breached the Securities Act when he distributed a security to an investor without a prospectus and without being registered to trade. He agreed to market prohibitions and, pursuant to an order under section 161(1)(g) of the Securities Act, paid the BCSC $20,000 that he had obtained as a result of his contraventions.

Under the Securities Act, the BCSC must make money that it receives under a section 161(1)(g) order available to investors. The investor in this case submitted her claim to the BCSC and the BCSC paid her $20,000.

For more information on how the BCSC returns fund to investors, visit:

- 'Returning Funds to Investors' under the Enforcement Tab on the Commission website

- Section 15.1 of the Securities Act

- Part 3 of the Securities Regulation

About the British Columbia Securities Commission (www.bcsc.bc.ca)

The British Columbia Securities Commission is the independent provincial government agency responsible for regulating capital markets in British Columbia through the administration of the Securities Act. Our mission is to protect and promote the public interest by fostering:

-- A securities market that is fair and warrants public confidence -- A dynamic and competitive securities industry that provides investment opportunities and access to capital

Learn how to protect yourself and become a more informed investor at www.investright.org

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Alison Walker

604-899-6713



Public inquiries:

604-899-6854 or 1-800-373-6393 (toll free)

inquiries@bcsc.bc.ca



