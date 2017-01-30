sprite-preloader
Montag, 30.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,643 Euro		-0,119
-2,50 %
WKN: 903276 ISIN: US3682872078 Ticker-Symbol: GAZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
GAZPROM PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GAZPROM PJSC ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,682
4,70
20:00
4,682
4,70
20:06
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GAZPROM PJSC ADR
GAZPROM PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GAZPROM PJSC ADR4,643-2,50 %