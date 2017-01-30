Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Gazprom: Goliath is not going to Surrender" company profile to their offering.
Contradictions between major players on the Russian gas market keep accumulating. Depressed demand on the market and increased supply by independent producers restrict gas output of Gazprom and sharpen competition for financially reliable consumers creating the ground for new intrigues around configuration of the sector.
The situation on foreign markets is positive. Russian gas exports to the European Union keep growing. The increased demand for gas imports, concerns about reliability of transit via Ukraine, and mutual tiredness of sanction policies form the background for settlement of gas disputes and for development of constructive cooperation on new projects.
The Asian direction is not left unattended. Decline in revenues from domestic supplies, due to redistribution of the profit margin and departure of premium clients to independent producers, and from exports over low prices of hydrocarbons create problems for Gazprom's financial standing. Growth in the tax burden on Gazprom contributes to these problems. Nevertheless, a comfortable level of debts and access to Western and Asian markets of capital, coupled with optimization of expenses on gas purchases and investments, enable Gazprom to hold its ground even in current conditions.
This report by the NESF analyzes the current standing of Gazprom.
The report elaborates on the following issues:
Gazprom is surrounded by independent producers: the situation on the domestic gas market
The situation regarding supply and pricing
Development of exchange trade
New proposals by independent producers on gas sector restructuring, Gazprom's counterattack
Gazprom on foreign markets
New leap into Europe: How long will it last?
The problem of transit via Ukraine, the fate of new pipeline projects
The Turkish saga
Financial and economic standing of Gazprom
Taxation of Gazprom
Dynamics of revenues and expenses
Investment policies
Debt burden
The medium-term forecast of developments
What will happen to restructuring on the domestic market?
What awaits Gazprom on foreign markets?
Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTION
Chapter 1. DOMESTIC GAS MARKET
1.1. Demand, pricing
1.2. Production circuit
1.3. New round of struggle for sector restructuring
1.4. Gas trade on exchange: interim results, prospects
Chapter 2. GAZPROM ON EXTERNAL MARKETS
2.1. Gas supplies to EU-28
2.2. Gazprom and Turkey
2.3. Ukraine, new pipeline projects
Chapter 3. FINANCES OF GAZPROM
3.1. Revenue and expenditure
3.2. Taxation of Gazprom
3.3. Investments.
3.4. Debt burden
Chapter 4. FORECAST
4.1. Domestic market
4.2. Exports
For more information about this company profile visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v2r7r8/gazprom
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170130005935/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Company Reports