Delta Air Lines (DAL) flights are recovering after the airlines was impacted by a systems outage on Sunday that resulted in departure delays and about 170 cancellations.



The company said it had to cancel about 80 flights scheduled for Monday with additional cancellations possible.



'I want to apologize to all of our customers who have been impacted by this frustrating situation,' said CEO Ed Bastian. 'This type of disruption is not acceptable to the Delta family, which prides itself on reliability and customer service. I also want to thank our employees who are working tirelessly to accommodate our customers.'



Delta's essential IT systems, which went down about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, had been restored a few hours later and all systems were back to normal shortly after midnight Monday.



Delta has issued a change fee waiver for customers scheduled to travel on January 29 and 30, for rebooking by February 3.



In August last year, Delta had faced a similar situation after systems failed due to after a power outage in its operations center. The airline canceled more than 2,000 flights over three days.



