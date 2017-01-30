According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global mobile augmented reality (AR) marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 77% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170130005409/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global mobile AR market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Analysts at Technavio have forecast the global mobile AR market to grow to USD 44.2 billion by 2021. The increasing dependence on and increasing proliferation of AR apps for numerous activities is one of the major drivers of the market.

The large-scale adoption of smartphones and increased penetration of the internet has given rise to a multitude of mobile applications to make life simpler and more streamlined. Additionally, the number of mobile AR users is expected to grow almost ten-fold by 2021, which will be driven by the introduction of new AR mobile apps, such as PokémonGO.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56187

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Based on application, the report categorizes the global mobile augmented reality market into the following segments:

Marketing and advertising

Gaming and entertainment

Education and learning

Travel and tourism

Others

The top three revenue-generating application segments in the global mobile augmented reality market are discussed below:

Marketing and advertising

"The marketing and advertising sector is one of the earliest adopters of the augmented reality technology to allow better consumer interaction with its brands. Companies such as Pepsi and Ray-Ban are using AR campaigns and AR apps to raise product awareness and attract more customers," says Chetan Mohan, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for human machine interface research.

Companies are developing computer-generated graphics that are superimposed with real-life scenes to add a new dimension to marketing. The market is expected to witness multiple vendors competing to bring in new concepts and innovations in this sector, which will drive market growth.

Gaming and entertainment

Manufacturers are currently developing realistic and hyper-realistic augmented reality games for both smartphones and PCs. Customer perceptions and reviews are being studied to understand their demands and expectations better. Temple Treasure Hunt, ARBasketball, SpecTrek, and Toyota 86 AR are some of the famous games that are currently dominating the gaming and entertainment segment in the global mobile AR market.

Education and learning

"Mobile augmented reality models provide a quality learning experience with simplified training modules at reasonable prices. Homework linked with QR codes to provide access related material, and augmented reality apps to get hands-on training are some of the offerings augmented reality has provided to the education sector," says Chetan.

South Korea is one of the biggest adopters of AR technology in the education sector. The Ministry of Education in South Korea announced the shift to digital textbooks in the elementary and middle school classrooms. Initially, these textbooks will not fully service AR content, but it will be slowly rolled out.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Augmented Pixels

Aurasma

Blippar

Catchoom

DAQRI

PTC

Wikitude

Browse Related Reports:

Global Augmented Reality Market 2017-2021

Global Mobile Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Market 2016-2020

Global Augmented Reality Market for Gaming 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like embedded systems, semiconductor equipment, and sensors. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170130005409/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com