VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- International Wastewater Systems Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: IWS)(CSE: IWS.CN)(FRANKFURT: IWI)(OTC PINK: INTWF) is pleased to announce that the Company is attending the annual International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition ("AHR Expo") taking place this week in Las Vegas Nevada from January 30 to February 1, 2017.

The AHR Expo is the world's largest HVACR (Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) convention. Over 60,000 industry professionals are attending from every state in America and 150 countries worldwide, along with more than 2,000 exhibitors. The AHR Expo provides a unique forum designed expressly for the HVACR community to share new products and technologies.

In 2016, IWS's PIRANHA technology received the 2016 AHR Expo Innovation Award for Green Building Innovation, based on the PIRANHA's innovative design, application value and market impact (http://ahrexpo.com/awards-winners2016).

The IWS team will be attending the AHR Expo and hosting the PIRANHA Global Launch Reception ("PIRANHA Global Launch") near the convention site in Las Vegas. IWS is actively installing projects worldwide and continues to develop new markets for its products. The PIRANHA Global Launch has registered over 150 guests from 12 countries, providing an opportunity for potential partners to meet with IWS management.

