

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump indicated Monday he will announce his nominee to fill the vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.



'I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M.,' Trump said in a post on Twitter.



In a tweet last week, Trump had indicated that he would announce his nomination for the high court on Thursday.



Trump told Sean Hannity of Fox News in an interview last Thursday that he had mostly made up his mind on his nominee.



'I have made my decision pretty much in my mind, yes,' Trump said. 'That's subject to change at the last moment, but I think this will be a great choice.'



According to Politico, Thomas Hardiman of the Third Circuit and Judge Neil Gorsuch of the Tenth Circuit are the two leading contenders.



In the interview with Hannity, Trump expressed support for invoking the so-called 'nuclear option' if Senate Democrats attempt to block his nominee for the Supreme Court.



Trump said he would encourage Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., to eliminate the 60-vote threshold for Supreme Court nominees.



'I would. We have obstructionists,' Trump said, complaining about Democrats delaying votes on his Cabinet nominees.



Democrats previously used the 'nuclear option' to eliminate filibusters for executive and judicial nominations other than those to the Supreme Court.



However, Republican leaders have expressed reluctance to change the filibuster rules amid concerns about the tables being turned if they find themselves in the minority.



Democrats have suggested they would seek to block any nominee they consider outside the mainstream after Republicans refused to consider President Barack Obama's nomination of appeals court judge Merrick Garland.



