

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Monday afternoon. A controversial executive order from President Donald Trump late Friday has had a negative impact on investor sentiment at the start of the new trading week.



Investors will also be focused on central banks this week. The Federal Reserve will wrap up its two day policy meeting on Wednesday, while the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan will also meet this week.



President Trump suspended the entire U.S. refugee program for four months and banned for 90 days entry into the U.S. of nationals from Muslim countries Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somali, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Two judges temporarily blocked the Trump administration from enforcing parts of his order to halt immigration from seven Middle Eastern countries, after a day in which students, refugees and dual citizens were stuck overseas or detained and some businesses warned employees from those countries not to risk leaving the U.S.



The news has shaken investor confidence, sending them fleeing from risky investments in favor of safe havens. Global equity markets are declining, while gold prices are climbing. The dollar is also losing ground against the safe haven Japanese Yen.



The greenback has dropped to around Y113665 against the Japanese Yen Monday afternoon, from an early high of Y114.935.



Retail sales in Japan fell a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent on month in December, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday. That missed expectations for a decline of 0.5 percent following the 0.2 percent increase in November.



Personal income in the U.S. increased by slightly less than expected in the month of December, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Monday.



The report said personal income rose by 0.3 percent in December after inching up by 0.1 percent in November. Economists had expected income to rise by 0.4 percent.



The Labor Department also said personal spending climbed by 0.5 percent in December after rising by 0.2 percent in the previous month. The increase in spending matched economist estimates.



With increases in the South and West offset weakening activity in the Northeast and Midwest, the National Association of Realtors released a report on Monday showing that pending home sales increased by much more than expected in the month of December.



NAR said its pending home sales index jumped 1.6 percent to 109.0 in December after tumbling by 2.5 percent to 107.3 in November. Economists had expected pending home sales to increase by 0.6 percent.



The dollar climbed to over a 1-week high of $1.0619 against the Euro Monday, but has since retreated to around $1.0690, nearly unchanged for the day.



Eurozone economic confidence strengthened for a fifth consecutive month in January to the highest level in nearly six years, signaling that the currency bloc entered the year 2017 on a strong footing, survey results from the European Commission showed Monday.



The economic confidence index rose to 108.2 in January, while it was expected to remain unchanged at 107.8. This was the highest since March 2011, when the reading was 108.3.



Germany's consumer price inflation accelerated for a second straight month in January to its highest level in four years, preliminary figures from Destatis showed Monday. The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent year-on-year after 1.7 percent increase in December. Economists had forecast an inflation rate of 2 percent.



Spain's economic growth stabilized in the fourth quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office INE showed Monday. Gross domestic product climbed 0.7 percent sequentially, the same pace of growth as seen in the third quarter and in line with expectations. GDP has been expanding for thirteen consecutive quarters.



The buck has climbed to a 4-session high of $1.2475 against the pound sterling Monday afternoon, from an early low of $1.26.



The U.K. private sector growth eased in three months to January, the Confederation of British Industry showed Monday. The growth indicator fell to +10 percent from +17 percent in December.



