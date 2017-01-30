

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US authorities have issued a public warning against answering 'Yes' if anyone receives a phone call from an unknown person asking: 'Can you hear me?'



It seems that scammers have started using phone to prey on innocent people who answer phone and instinctively answer 'Yes' when they hear the other person ask, 'Can you hear me?'



According to the authorities, the fraudsters will record the 'yes' and use it to authorize fraudulent charges to that person's phone, utility or credit card bill. They will use the recordings and play it back to the credit card company when they call to confirm any purchase made by them using your stolen credit card details.



Susan Grant, director of consumer protection for the Consumer Federation of America, told CBS: 'You say 'yes,' it gets recorded and they say that you have agreed to something.'



Grant has asked the public to simply disconnect the phone when unknown callers ask such questions. 'I know that people think it's impolite to hang up, but it's a good strategy,' she said.



