

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold rose for the first time in a week Monday, as falling U.S. stocks boosted the precious metal's safe haven appeal.



April gold were up $4.90, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,196 an ounce.



On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing that personal income increased by slightly less than expected in the month of December.



The report said personal income rose by 0.3 percent in December after inching up by 0.1 percent in November. Economists had expected income to rise by 0.4 percent.



The Commerce Department also said personal spending climbed by 0.5 percent in December after rising by 0.2 percent in the previous month. The increase in spending matched economist estimates.



Meanwhile, a separate report from the National Association of Realtors showed a bigger than expected rebound in pending home sales in the month of December.



NAR said its pending home sales index jumped 1.6 percent to 109.0 in December after tumbling by 2.5 percent to 107.3 in November. Economists had expected pending home sales to increase by 0.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX