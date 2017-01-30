Technavio's latest report on the global thermoplastic elastomers marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170130005411/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research report on the global thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) market by Technavio provides segmentation by product type (styrenics, polyolefin blends, and alloys, thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPU), thermoplastic vulcanizate (TPV), thermoplastic copolyester, and thermoplastic polyamides), by end-user (automotive, construction and infrastructure, electronics and appliances, healthcare, packaging, and footwear industries), and by geography (APAC, the Americas, Europe, and ROW).

The global TPE market is expected to reach USD 28.9 billion in revenue by 2021, growing at a CAGR of close to 8% through the forecast period. Styrenics is the most popular product segment, responsible for generating almost 35% of the total market revenue (2016 figures).

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56188

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging trends driving the global thermoplastic elastomers market according to Technavio chemicals and materials research analysts are:

Increasing applications of thermoplastic copolyesters and TPVs

Growing investments in R&D

Incorporation of soft-touch TPE in consumer electronics and appliances

Increasing applications of thermoplastic copolyesters and TPVs

"The automotive industry is witnessing increased usage of thermoplastic vulcanizate, due to their superior chemical and physical properties. They are lightweight, abrasion resistance, and display excellent electrical properties, which will further drive for its adoption," says Ajay Adikari, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for specialty chemicals research.

TPVs are mainly used in sealing systems and are being increasingly used for replacing PVC in fluid handling applications. It is also finding applications in industries such as packaging,construction, and healthcare, which is expected to impact the market significantly.

Growing investments in R&D

The intense competition among vendors in the market has led to value added product offerings through increased investments in R&D. There is an emergence of polymers that are cost-effective, more functional, and sustainable, thereby enabling the key players in the market to differentiate their product offerings. Additionally, stringent environmental regulations have given rise to bio-based TPEs, which will also drive market growth.

Incorporation of soft-touch TPE in consumer electronics and appliances

"The increase in the global demand for consumer electronics and appliances with soft-touch and ergonomic design functionality has pushed consumer goods manufacturers to use thermoplastic elastomers in their products," says Ajay.

Therefore, TPEs are now being used for producing soft grips in beer crates, food storage seals. Additionally, they are also being used to improve the consumer-friendliness and grip characteristics of hand and power tools. Consumer goods that have been provided with these soft grips are widely preferred among consumers, which is leading to their increased adoption.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Bio-based Polyurethane Market 2016-2020

Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic Market 2016-2020

Global Advanced Composites Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like agrochemicals and fertilizersglass and ceramics, and paints, coatings, and pigments. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170130005411/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com