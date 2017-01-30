sprite-preloader
QIAGEN Hereditary and Rare Disease Solution Chosen by Genomics England

HILDEN, Germany and LONDON, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bioinformatics content knowledgebase will enable interpretation for 100,000 Genomes Project

QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that Genomics England has selected QIAGEN's HGMD® Human Gene Mutation Database for its 100,000 Genomes Project. HGMD is the leading content knowledgebase for interpretation of genomic data in hereditary and rare diseases, providing a deep resource of expertly curated data from the world's scientific and clinical literature.

The 100,000 Genomes Project will use QIAGEN's HGMD Online Professional solution, which is part of the QIAGEN Clinical Insight (QCI) portfolio of solutions for the interpretation of complex genomic data, to support scientists, clinicians and researchers in 13 NHS Genomic Medicine Centres for clinical reporting and interpretation.

"Rare and hereditary diseases can lock patients, families and healthcare providers in a long, difficult diagnostic odyssey, and 100,000 Genomes is a cutting-edge NHS program to gather and analyze whole genomes from a large cohort of patients in search of causes and future treatments," said Dr. Laura Furmanski, Senior Vice President and Head of QIAGEN's Bioinformatics Business Area. "We are honored to deepen our collaboration with Genomics England. QIAGEN's industry-leading bioinformatics solutions, including cloud-based HGMD content, will help 100,000 Genomes derive actionable insights from a massive pool of next-generation sequencing data. We are pleased to be selected."

Click here for the full press release

https://www.qiagen.com/about-us/press-releases/pressreleaseview?ID={B0DDBFB1-EDEC-4F32-9354-91CD3AE8FE65}&lang=en

Contacts:

QIAGEN

Investor Relations
John Gilardi
+49-2103-29-11711
e-mail: ir@QIAGEN.com

Public Relations
Dr. Thomas Theuringer
+49-2103-29-11826
e-mail: pr@QIAGEN.com

Genomics England

Katrina Nevin-Ridley
Director of Communications
Email: katrina.nevin-ridley@genomicsengland.co.uk
Phone: +44(0)207-882-6493
@GenomicsEngland genomes100k



© 2017 PR Newswire