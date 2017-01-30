Strengthens Emerson's balance sheet and increases capacity for investment

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced that it has completed the sale of its Leroy-Somer and Control Techniques business units to Nidec Corporation for a purchase price of $1.2 billion.

"This transaction marks another step in our strategic portfolio repositioning to align our businesses for long-term growth," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David N. Farr. "With the sales of Leroy-Somer, Control Techniques and Network Power, we have further strengthened our balance sheet so we can continue to acquire valuable assets that enhance the ability of our global business platforms to serve our customers."

Leroy-Somer, based in France, and Control Techniques, based the United Kingdom, have approximately 9,500 employees around the world. For more than 30 years, they have been leading manufacturers and suppliers of alternators, drives, and motors, with a combined FY 2015 revenue of approximately $1.7 billion.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to successfully complete on the terms and conditions contemplated, and the financial impact of, its strategic portfolio repositioning actions, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, and competitive and technological factors, among others, as set forth in Emerson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

