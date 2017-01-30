

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TFS FINANCIAL CORP. (TFSL) reported earnings for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $19.61 million, or $0.07 per share. This was up from $17.85 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



TFS FINANCIAL CORP. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $19.61 Mln. vs. $17.85 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.9% -EPS (Q1): $0.07 vs. $0.06 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.07



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX