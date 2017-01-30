BALA CYNWYD, PA--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - Royal Bancshares of Pennsylvania, Inc. ("the Company") (NASDAQ: RBPAA), parent company of Royal Bank America ("Royal Bank"), is pleased to report net income attributable to the Company of $4.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, and $10.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016, respectively. Comparatively, net income was $6.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, and $11.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2015, respectively. During the fourth quarter of 2016, the Company reversed $1.9 million of the valuation allowance related to net deferred tax assets which contributed to a net tax benefit of $1.8 million. This transaction positively affected both the fourth quarter and full year 2016 results.

Excluding the net tax benefit of $1.9 million, net income attributable to the Company was $2.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2016, and excluding the net tax benefit of $1.8 million, net income attributable to the Company was $8.6 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the full year 2016. In 2015, the Company reversed $5.4 million of the valuation allowance related to net deferred tax assets, which contributed to a net tax benefit of $5.1 million.

The Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Tylus, noted, "Quality loan growth and expense discipline drove our increase in earnings for 2016. Throughout the year, as we received regulatory approval, we repurchased all of the remaining Series A Preferred stock ("TARP"). We have fully retired the $30.4 million in original principal and avoid future dividends at a rate of 9%. During 2016, to meet the needs of our growing customer base, we broadened our online customer technologies, implemented enhancements to our website, and added residential mortgages to our suite of products. Recently, we completed extensive renovations of our Narberth retail location, which brings a modern experience to our customers."

Highlights for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 included:

Balance Sheet Trends:

At December 31, 2016, total assets were $832.5 million and grew $21.1 million, or 2.6%, from $811.4 million at September 30, 2016, and increased $44.2 million, or 5.6%, from $788.3 million at December 31, 2015.

Total loans were $602.0 million at December 31, 2016, an increase of $26.2 million, or 4.5%, from $575.8 million at September 30, 2016. In 2016, total loans grew $102.9 million, or 20.6%, from $499.1 million at December 31, 2015. Increases were recognized in multiple commercial loan portfolio classes.

Total deposits were $629.5 million at December 31, 2016 and increased $37.3 million, or 6.3%, from $592.2 million at September 30, 2016. In 2016, total deposits increased $51.6 million, or 8.9%, from $577.9 million at December 31, 2015.

Total Company equity was $51.6 million at December 31, 2016, a decrease of $17.7 million, or 25.5%, from $69.3 million at September 30, 2016 and declined $20.3 million, or 28.2%, from $71.9 million at December 31, 2015. The Company repurchased or redeemed the remaining 18,856 shares of Series A preferred stock from time to time during 2016 as shares became available for purchase and the Company received the required regulatory approvals to repurchase such shares. The Company paid $29.5 million to repurchase the outstanding shares and eliminated future dividends on these shares.

Asset Quality:

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans improved from 1.10% at December 31, 2015 to 1.00% at December 31, 2016. Excluding tax certificates, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.69% and 0.88% at December 31, 2016 and 2015, respectively.

Non-performing loans of $6.0 million at December 31, 2016 increased $515 thousand, or 9.4%, from $5.5 million at December 31, 2015.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 1.15% and 1.64% at December 31, 2016 and 2015, respectively. Excluding the tax lien assets, the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.53% and 0.59% at December 31, 2016 and 2015, respectively.

Non-performing assets of $9.5 million at December 31, 2016, decreased $3.4 million, or 26.2%, from $12.9 million at December 31, 2015. During the fourth quarter of 2016, the Company sold the largest tax lien property in the other real estate owned ("OREO") portfolio.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2016, we recorded a provision to the allowance for loan and lease losses of $255 thousand and $1.2 million, respectively. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2015, we recorded a provision to the allowance for loan and lease losses of $634 thousand and a credit of $748 thousand, respectively. The 2016 provision was primarily attributable to loan growth, specific reserves on the leasing portfolio, and net charge-off activity within the leasing and tax certificate portfolios.

Income Statement and Other Highlights:

The return on average assets for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was 2.01% and 1.29%, respectively, compared to 3.30% and 1.49% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2015, respectively. The return on average assets for the fourth quarters of 2016 and 2015 was directly impacted by reversals of a portion of the DTA valuation allowance. We reversed $1.9 million in 2016 and $5.4 million in 2015. Excluding the net tax benefit of $1.9 million, the return on average assets was 1.09% for the fourth quarter of 2016. For 2016, excluding the net tax benefit of $1.8 million, the return on average assets was 1.06%. Excluding the net tax benefit of $5.1 million, the return on average assets was 0.65% and 0.79% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2015, respectively.

The return on average equity for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was 28.78% and 15.19%, respectively, compared to 37.95% and 16.81% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2015. The return on average equity for the fourth quarters of 2016 and 2015 was directly impacted by reversals of a portion of the DTA valuation allowance. Excluding the net tax benefit of $1.9 million, the return on average equity was 15.65% for the fourth quarter of 2016. For 2016, excluding the net tax benefit of $1.8 million, the return on average equity was 12.56%. Excluding the net tax benefit of $5.1 million, the return on average equity was 7.51% and 8.95% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2015, respectively.

At December 31, 2016, the Company's Tier 1 leverage and Total Risk Based Capital ratios were 8.49% and 13.30%, respectively, compared to 12.44% and 18.57%, respectively, at December 31, 2015. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 7.99% at December 31, 2016 compared to 9.37% at December 31, 2015. Impacting the 2016 capital ratios is the repurchase of 18,856 shares of the Series A Preferred stock during 2016. With the retirement of the Series A Preferred we have eliminated future dividends at a rate of 9%.

Net interest income increased $477 thousand, or 7.7%, from $6.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2015 to $6.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016. Net interest income increased $2.6 million, or 11.0%, from $23.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2015 to $26.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. The growth in net interest income was primarily related to an increase in interest income on average loan balances.

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2016 was 3.43% compared to 3.36% for the fourth quarter in 2015 and was 3.44% for the year ended December 31, 2016 compared to 3.38% for the year ended December 31, 2015. The increase in net interest margin was directly related to an increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets due to a change in the composition of such assets.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $838 thousand and decreased $214 thousand from $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2015. Income from Company owned life insurance and service charges and fees increased $194 thousand and $78 thousand, respectively. The increase in service charges and fees were mostly related to the leasing portfolio. More than offsetting these positive items was a decline of $324 thousand in gains on the sale of premises and equipment and a $199 thousand decrease in gains on the sale of investment securities. During the fourth quarter of 2015, we sold a Company owned building. There were no sales of premises and equipment in 2016.

Non-interest income was $4.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 and grew $1.2 million from $3.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2015. Income from Company owned life insurance and net gains on the sale of investment securities increased $669 thousand and $531 thousand, respectively, from 2015. Additionally, we received a $273 thousand beneficiary payment from a life insurance policy. Service charges and fees increased $235 thousand and were mostly related to the leasing portfolio. Partially offsetting these positive items was an increase in other-than-temporary impairment ("OTTI") charges on the investment portfolio of $176 thousand related to investments in private equity real estate funds and the previously mentioned decrease in gain on sale of premises and equipment.

Non-interest expense was $4.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 and declined $548 thousand from $5.3 million for the comparable period in 2015. Contributing to the decrease in non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2016 was a $525 thousand decrease in net other real estate owned ("OREO") expenses. During the fourth quarter of 2016, we sold an OREO tax lien property with a carrying value of $3.2 million and recorded a gain of $645 thousand. Salaries and benefits declined $254 thousand. Additionally in the 2016 quarter, we benefited from a $97 thousand credit for unfunded loan commitments due to a decline in the historical loss rates associated with such commitments compared to a $143 thousand provision for unfunded loan commitments during the fourth quarter of 2015. Partially offsetting the decrease in non-interest expense were increases of $239 thousand, $65 thousand and $45 thousand in professional and legal fees, communications and data processing and occupancy and equipment expenses, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2016.

Non-interest expense was $20.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 and decreased $988 thousand from $21.0 million for the comparable period in 2015. Contributing to the decrease in non-interest expense for 2016 was a $758 thousand decline in the provision for unfunded loan commitments and a $427 thousand decline in net OREO expenses. In 2016, the Company benefited from a $333 thousand credit for unfunded loan commitments due to a decline in the historical loss rates associated with such commitments compared to a $425 thousand provision for unfunded loan commitments during 2015. As mentioned previously, in 2016 we sold an OREO tax lien property with a carrying value of $3.2 million and recorded a gain of $645 thousand. Additionally, in 2016 we reversed a $200 thousand contingency accrual related to an OREO property that was sold in a previous reporting period. During 2016, Management determined that the contingency no longer exists and therefore was reversed. Partially offsetting the decrease in non-interest expense were increases of $246 thousand and $206 thousand in professional and legal fees and communications and data processing expenses, respectively.

ROYAL BANCSHARES OF PENNSYLVANIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the three months For the year ended December 31, ended December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 --------- --------- --------- --------- Interest income $ 8,561 $ 7,844 $ 33,416 $ 29,993 Interest expense 1,926 1,686 7,315 6,484 --------- --------- --------- --------- Net Interest Income 6,635 6,158 26,101 23,509 Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 255 634 1,242 (748) --------- --------- --------- --------- Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 6,380 5,524 24,859 24,257 Non-interest income 838 1,052 4,307 3,113 Non-interest expense 4,729 5,277 19,997 20,985 --------- --------- --------- --------- Income before taxes 2,487 1,299 9,167 6,385 Income tax benefit (1,881) (5,139) (1,796) (5,139) --------- --------- --------- --------- Net Income 4,370 6,438 10,965 11,524 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 248 31 590 531 --------- --------- --------- --------- Net Income Attributable to Royal Bancshares $ 4,122 $ 6,407 $ 10,375 $ 10,993 ========= ========= ========= ========= Less Preferred stock Series A accumulated dividend and accretion $ 119 $ 434 $ 1,133 $ 1,721 ========= ========= ========= ========= Net income to common shareholders $ 4,003 $ 5,973 $ 9,242 $ 9,272 ========= ========= ========= ========= Income Per Common Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.20 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 ========= ========= ========= =========

SELECTED PERFORMANCE RATIOS:

For the three months For the year ended December 31, ended December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 --------- --------- --------- --------- Return on Average Assets 2.01% 3.30% 1.29% 1.49% Return on Average Equity 28.78% 37.95% 15.19% 16.81% Average Equity to Average Assets 6.99% 8.69% 8.48% 8.84% Book Value Per Share $ 1.72 $ 1.77 $ 1.72 $ 1.77 At December 31, At December 31, Capital ratios (US GAAP): 2016 2015 -------------------- -------------------- Company Tier 1 Leverage 8.49% 12.44% Company Total Risk Based Capital 13.30% 18.57% Company Common Equity Tier 1 7.99% 9.37%

NON-GAAP MEASURES: (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the three months For the years ended December 31, ended December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 --------- --------- --------- --------- Net income attributable to Royal Bancshares $ 4,122 $ 6,407 $ 10,375 $ 10,993 Less net tax benefit 1,881 5,139 1,796 5,139 --------- --------- --------- --------- Net income attributable to Royal Bancshares (non-GAAP) $ 2,241 $ 1,268 $ 8,579 $ 5,854 ========= ========= ========= ========= Less Preferred stock Series A accumulated dividend and accretion $ 119 $ 434 $ 1,133 $ 1,721 ========= ========= ========= ========= Net income to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 2,122 $ 834 $ 7,446 $ 4,133 ========= ========= ========= ========= Income per common share-basic and diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.07 $ 0.03 $ 0.25 $ 0.14 ========= ========= ========= ========= Return on Average Assets 1.09% 0.65% 1.06% 0.79% Return on Average Equity 15.65% 7.51% 12.56% 8.95%

ROYAL BANCSHARES OF PENNSYLVANIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS At December At December (Unaudited, in thousands) 31, 2016 31, 2015 ------------- ------------- Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,230 $ 25,420 Investment securities, at fair value 169,854 224,067 Other investment, at cost 2,250 2,250 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,216 2,545 Loans and leases Commercial real estate and multi-family 248,950 241,928 Construction and land development 83,369 47,984 Commercial and industrial 108,146 85,980 Residential real estate 56,899 51,588 Leases 61,838 64,341 Tax certificates 3,705 4,755 Consumer 3,102 2,527 ------------- ------------- Loans and leases 602,009 499,103 Allowance for loan and lease losses (10,420) (9,689) ------------- ------------- Loans and leases, net 591,589 489,414 Company owned life insurance 20,781 19,899 Premises and equipment, net 5,398 3,959 Other real estate owned, net 3,536 7,435 Accrued interest receivable 3,968 4,149 Other assets 10,633 9,145 ------------- ------------- Total Assets $ 832,485 $ 788,283 ============= ============= Deposits $ 629,546 $ 577,892 Borrowings 104,000 90,970 Other liabilities 20,892 21,349 Subordinated debentures 25,774 25,774 Royal Bancshares shareholders' equity 51,648 71,904 Noncontrolling interest 625 394 ------------- ------------- Total Equity 52,273 72,298 ------------- ------------- Total Liabilities and Equity $ 832,485 $ 788,283 ============= =============

ROYAL BANCSHARES OF PENNSYLVANIA, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) For the three months ended For the three months ended December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 -------------------------- -------------------------- Average Average Balance Interest Yield Balance Interest Yield ---------- --------- ----- ---------- --------- ----- Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,942 $ 15 0.60% $ 14,542 $ 11 0.30% Investment securities 168,054 889 2.10% 224,086 1,367 2.42% Loans 591,384 7,657 5.15% 488,389 6,466 5.25% ---------- --------- ---------- --------- Total interest- earning assets 769,380 8,561 4.43% 727,017 7,844 4.28% Non-interest earning assets 45,300 43,776 ---------- ---------- Total average assets $ 814,680 $ 770,793 ========== ========== Interest-bearing deposits NOW and money markets $ 222,225 $ 217 0.39% $ 227,960 $ 207 0.36% Savings 83,404 151 0.72% 45,627 68 0.59% Certificates of deposit 223,811 764 1.36% 209,153 735 1.39% ---------- --------- ---------- --------- Total interest- bearing deposits 529,440 1,132 0.85% 482,740 1,010 0.83% Borrowings 130,176 794 2.43% 116,815 676 2.30% ---------- --------- ---------- --------- Total interest- bearing liabilities 659,616 1,926 1.16% 599,555 1,686 1.12% Non-interest bearing deposits 74,356 81,473 Other liabilities 23,726 22,792 Shareholders' equity 56,982 66,973 ---------- ---------- Total average liabilities and equity $ 814,680 $ 770,793 ========== ========== Net interest income $ 6,635 $ 6,158 ========= ========= Net interest margin 3.43% 3.36%

ROYAL BANCSHARES OF PENNSYLVANIA, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) For the year ended For the year ended December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 -------------------------- -------------------------- Average Average Balance Interest Yield Balance Interest Yield ---------- --------- ----- ---------- --------- ----- Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,416 $ 63 0.51% $ 16,197 $ 32 0.20% Investment securities 194,108 4,528 2.33% 228,779 5,617 2.46% Loans 551,161 28,825 5.23% 450,094 24,344 5.41% ---------- --------- ---------- --------- Total interest- earning assets 757,685 33,416 4.41% 695,070 29,993 4.32% Non-interest earning assets 47,868 44,851 ---------- ---------- Total average assets $ 805,553 $ 739,921 ========== ========== Interest-bearing deposits NOW and money markets $ 222,626 $ 811 0.36% $ 211,271 $ 716 0.34% Savings 74,520 529 0.71% 30,023 120 0.40% Certificates of deposit 212,166 2,985 1.41% 217,688 2,970 1.36% ---------- --------- ---------- --------- Total interest- bearing deposits 509,312 4,325 0.85% 458,982 3,806 0.83% Borrowings 121,301 2,990 2.46% 116,547 2,678 2.30% ---------- --------- ---------- --------- Total interest- bearing liabilities 630,613 7,315 1.16% 575,529 6,484 1.13% Non-interest bearing deposits 83,215 77,052 Other liabilities 23,436 21,938 Shareholders' equity 68,289 65,405 ---------- ---------- Total average liabilities and equity $ 805,553 $ 739,921 ========== ========== Net interest income $ 26,101 $ 23,509 ========= ========= Net interest margin 3.44% 3.38%

ROYAL BANCSHARES OF PENNSYLVANIA, INC. ASSET QUALITY TRENDS (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) At December 31, -------------------------- 2016 2015 ------------ ------------ Non-performing loans $ 4,100 $ 4,367 Non-performing tax certificates 1,907 1,125 ------------ ------------ Total non-performing loans 6,007 5,492 Other real estate owned-loans 236 220 Other real estate owned-tax certificates 3,300 7,215 ------------ ------------ Total other real estate owned 3,536 7,435 ------------ ------------ Total non-performing assets $ 9,543 $ 12,927 ============ ============ Ratio of non-performing loans to total loans 1.00% 1.10% Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets 1.15% 1.64% Ratio of allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans 1.73% 1.94% Ratio of allowance for loan and lease losses to non-performing loans 173.46% 176.42%

