

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $120.02 million, or $0.40 per share. This was up from $108.86 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $243.01 million. This was up from $237.61 million last year.



UDR, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $120.02 Mln. vs. $108.86 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $0.37 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.1% -Revenue (Q4): $243.01 Mln vs. $237.61 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 - $0.44



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX