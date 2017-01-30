

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) announced, for the first quarter of 2017, the company expects revenue to be between $93 million and $98 million. The company expects net income per share to be between $0.02 and $0.06. Rambus expects non-GAAP net income per share to be between $0.13 and $0.17.



Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2016 was $18.7 million, 10% lower than the fourth quarter of 2015. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.16 in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to $0.18 in the fourth quarter of 2015.



Revenue for the fourth quarter was $97.6 million, up 27% year-over-year primarily due to higher revenue from the security technology business, higher product revenue primarily from the memory and interfaces business, and higher royalty revenue.



