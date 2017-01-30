Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2017) - Northern Lion Gold Corp. (TSXV: NL) (FSE: N3E) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced shares-for-debt transactions (the "Settlement Transactions"). Pursuant to the Settlement Transactions, Northern Lion issued 1,781,416 common shares at a price of $0.14 per share to settle an aggregate of $249,400 of debt relating to unpaid director and consulting fees and expenses and other payables.

All securities issued pursuant to the Settlement Transactions are subject to a 4-month hold period expiring May 31, 2017. In addition, 438,328 of the shares are subject to resale restrictions imposed by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") with such shares being released in stages over the 12 months following the TSXV's final approval of the Settlement Transactions.

The President and CEO of the Company participated in a Settlement Transaction. That transaction is considered to be a related party transaction subject to TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101. The Company is exempt from the need to obtain minority shareholder approval and a formal valuation as required by MI 61-101 as the Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the fair market value of that shares-for-debt transaction did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

NORTHERN LION GOLD CORP.

John Lando, President

For information with respect to Northern Lion or the contents of this news release, please contact the Company at (604) 669-2701 or toll free at 1 800 663 0510.

