

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR) announced they have reached an agreement with Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) for the purchase of ADM's Crop Risk Services business. ADM will receive $127.5 million in cash.



ADM's Crop Risk Services business is a primary crop insurance general agent based in Decatur, Illinois with $548.9 million gross premiums written for the 2016 reinsurance year and 1,170 agents across 36 states. Nearly all ADM CRS employees will transfer with the CRS business at closing. ADM expects to record a book gain upon closing.



