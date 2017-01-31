RUAG Space AB chose PacSci EMC to supply the Payload Release and Sequencing System to deploy a satellite constellation system

PacSci EMC and Pyroalliance, a subsidiary of Airbus Safran Launchers have been selected by RUAG Space AB to provide the Payload Release and Sequencing System (PRSS), a critical component to release satellites into space for a satellite constellation project.

RUAG is the prime contractor for the payload dispenser systems that will house and deploy 32 small satellites per launch vehicle. The PRSS will release the satellites from the dispenser into space. PacSci EMC was chosen to design, develop, test and manufacture the PRSS because of its long-standing reputation for precision and proven ability to customize highly complex systems.

"This is a significant achievement for PacSci EMC and we are proud to be part of this unique and transformational project," said Steve Nelson, Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials Company vice president of commercial product line management. "We are known for precision systems and were able to use flight proven technology to design a custom solution which would allow the payload dispenser to launch each of 32 satellites precisely in the specified sequence. At the heart of the solution is our Smart Energetics Architecture which is proven to perform flawlessly in extreme environments."

The company's Smart Energetics Architecture (SEA™) is a precision, networked sequencing system that fires "smart" pyrotechnic initiators which actuate Pyroalliance separation devices to release the satellites into low-earth orbit. Pyroalliance has extensive experience and expertise in the design, development and manufacture of pyrotechnic components and equipment for use in the satellite and the space launch market.

The SEA sequencing systems provide robust, very low power, precision, networked actuation capability for applications in extreme operational environments. The system was first designed for automotive safety technology and modified for use in aerospace and defense, commercial and gas applications. SEA has thousands of successful actuations in stressing flight and ground operations.

ABOUT PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC ENERGETIC MATERIALS COMPANY LLC (PacSci EMC):

PacSci EMC, a Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) operating company, makes critical missions possible. Throughout the product lifecycle, our employees solve the toughest technical challenges with a dedication to Safety First, Quality Every TimeTM. We enable success for innumerable missions on a daily basis, positively impacting the lives of military personnel, law enforcement officers, commercial airline pilots, astronauts, and oil field operators. For nearly a century, PacSci EMC's experience and expertise has been relied upon in the times When Milliseconds MatterTM

ABOUT PYROALLIANCE:

Pyroalliance, a subsidiary of Airbus Safran Launchers, designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of pyrotechnic components, equipment and associated solutions for Defense, Space and Industrial markets, where safety, performance and reliability are critical. Pyroalliance, a European leader, develops, in partnership with major industrial actors, tomorrow's Energetic devices.

ABOUT RUAG Space:

RUAG Space is Europe's leading independent supplier of space products to the industry. With 1,180 employees at eight locations in Switzerland, Sweden, Finland and Austria, the RUAG Space Division achieved sales of 265 million euros in 2014.

RUAG Space Sweden's main products are computers, microwave electronics and antennas for satellites, adapters and separation systems for space launchers. The company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, with a unit for mechanical systems in Linköping, Sweden, and a unit for electronic systems in Tampere, Finland. RUAG Space AB has 450 employees.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170130006206/en/

Contacts:

Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials Company

Steve Nelson, 661-917-2947

snelson@psemc.com