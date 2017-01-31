HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSX VENTURE: MIR) held its 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on January 27, 2017. Incumbent Directors Mr. Hermes Chan and Mr. Marvyn Robar were re-elected. Dr. Shou-Ching Tang, a world-class clinical oncologist, who retired as a Director in 2014, was elected to the Board during the meeting held in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Mr. Romano Robusto and Dr. Philippe Dro chose not to stand for re-election to the MedMira Board of Directors. The Company thanks Mr. Robusto and Dr. Dro for their service as Directors. Mr. Hermes Chan was appointed by MedMira Holding AG, the Company's controlling shareholder, to replace Dr. Dro as its representative on the Board.

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditors during the meeting.

MedMira granted 1,175,000 options to purchase common shares to Directors as a part of the 2016 compensation package under the amended Stock Option Plan approved by shareholders at the 2016 Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders. Options were granted at an exercise price of $0.10 per share and exercisable for a period of three years ending January 29, 2020.

MedMira is the developer and owner of Rapid Vertical Flow (RVF) Technologya. The Company's rapid test applications built on RVF Technology provide hospitals, labs, clinics and individuals with instant diagnosis for diseases such as HIV and hepatitis C in just three easy steps. The Company's tests are sold under the Reveala, Multiplo™ and Miriad™ brands in global markets. MedMira's corporate offices and manufacturing facilities are located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada and the Company has a sales and customer service office located the United States. For more information visit medmira.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

