Ascend Performance Materials announced today a global price increase for all of its Vydyne branded polymers.
The price increase takes effect February 1, or as contracts allow and includes the following price changes:
|Materials
|Geography
|
Price Increase
|Terms
|
Ascend Vydyne
|
North
|$0.15/lb
|
|
Ascend Vydyne
|Asia
|$0.33/kg
|
|
Ascend Vydyne
|Europe
|€0.30/kg
|
Customers should contact their local sales representative for additional information.
NOTE TO EDITORS: ASCEND PERFORMANCE MATERIALS is a trademark of Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC. This trademark has been registered in jurisdictions throughout the world, including the United States of America.
About Ascend Performance Materials
Ascend Performance Materials is a global premium provider of high-quality chemicals, fibers and plastics. Ascend is one of the world's largest integrated PA66 producers, with its own in-house manufacturing facilities, ensuring total security of supply. Ascend's product range has earned it an unequalled reputation for quality, innovative techniques and an enlightened approach to business that expands the horizons of possibility. With eight global locations and more than 3,200 people working at our sites around the world, Ascend has the inspiration, the expertise, the people and the attitude toward innovation to consistently deliver the right solution for customers.
Together, we're making a difference.
Together, we're inspiring everyday.
More information about Ascend can be found at www.ascendmaterials.com
About SK Capital
SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, chemicals and healthcare sectors. The firm's purpose is to build strong and growing businesses that create substantial long-term economic value. SK utilizes its industry, operating and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth and profitability as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital's portfolio companies generate revenues of approximately $8 billion annually and employ approximately 9,000 people. The firm currently manages more than $1.5 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170130006227/en/
Contacts:
Ascend Performance Materials
Alison Jahn, +1 713-210-9809
ajahn@ascendmaterials.com