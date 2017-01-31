Ascend Performance Materials announced today a global price increase for all of its Vydyne branded polymers.

The price increase takes effect February 1, or as contracts allow and includes the following price changes:

Materials Geography Price Increase Terms Ascend Vydyne

(PA 66) polymers North

America $0.15/lb As contracts allow

Non-contract business price determined on an order-by-order basis Ascend Vydyne

(PA 66) polymers Asia $0.33/kg As contracts allow

Non-contract business price determined on an order-by-order basis Ascend Vydyne

(PA 66) polymers Europe €0.30/kg As contracts allow

Non-contract business price determined on an order-by-order basis

Customers should contact their local sales representative for additional information.

