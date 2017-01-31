Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2017) - DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTC Pink: DAUGF) ("Desert Gold" or the "Company") announces that it held its extraordinary meeting on January 5, 2017 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting shareholders approved the termination of the Company's 2012 Fixed Option Plan and the implementation of a 10% rolling Option Plan in its place, which is subject to approval by the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

Shareholders also approved a grant of 258,880 excess stock options to directors and officers, exercisable at $0.30 until October 24, 2018 which were granted under the Company's said terminated fixed option plan in late 2016. The Company has granted a further aggregate of 260,509 stock options to its directors and officers pursuant to its new 10% rolling Option Plan, exercisable at $0.30 for a period of five (5) years from today.

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Scharf, currently a director of the board, will now assume the position of President of the Company effective immediately.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

s/ "Jared Scharf"

Jared Scharf, Director

+1 (604) 245 6802

For further information please visit our website www.desertgold.ca or information available on www.SEDAR.com under the company's profile.

