Worldwide Production

Production Outside of Japan

Sales in the Japanese Market

Exports from Japan



Honda Media Inquiries corporate_pr@hm.honda.co.jp +81-3-5412-1512

TOKYO, Jan 31, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the calendar year 2016 as well as for the month of December 2016.Worldwide Productionhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HondaWProduction130.jpgProduction Outside of Japanhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HondaProductionOutside131.jpgCalendar Year of 2016Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two years (since 2014).Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the fifth consecutive year (since 2012), setting an all-time record for calendar year production. This includes all-time records for calendar year production in North America, Asia, and China.Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the fifth consecutive year (since 2012), setting an all-time record for calendar year production.December 2016Production in Japan for the month of December 2016 experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since November 2016).Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the fifth consecutive month (since August 2016), setting record high production for the month of December. This includes record high production in the USA, Asia, and China.Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the fifth consecutive month (since August 2016), also setting record high production for the month of December.Sales in the Japanese Markethttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HondaSales131.jpgCalendar Year of 2016Total domestic automobile sales in the calendar year 2016 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year (since 2015).Sales of new vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two years (since 2014).Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year (since 2014).Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehiclesFit was the industry's fourth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the calendar year 2016 with sales of 105,661 units. VEZEL was the industry's eighth best-selling car with sales of 73,888 units.Mini-vehicles - under 660ccN-BOX was the industry's Top-selling car among mini-vehicles for the calendar year 2016 with sales of 186,370 units. N-WGN was the industry's fifth best-selling car with sales of 86,710 units.December 2016Total Japan domestic market automobile sales for the month of December 2016 experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month (since September 2016).New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month (since September 2016).Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month (since October 2016).Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehiclesFREED was the industry's fifth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of December 2016 with sales of 8,870 units. Fit was the industry's seventh best-selling car with sales of 6,220 units.Mini-vehicles - under 660ccN-BOX was the industry's Top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of December 2016 with sales of 14,967 units. N-WGN was the industry's fifth best-selling car with sales of 6,560 units.Exports from Japanhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HondaExports131.jpgCalendar Year of 2016Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive year (since 2015).December 2016Total exports from Japan in December 2016 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months (since October 2016).About HondaHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267/NYSE:HMC/LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually. For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.Source: HondaContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.