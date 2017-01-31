

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are lower for a second straight day Tuesday following the negative lead overnight from Wall Street as worries about the economic impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies continued to weigh on markets.



The Australian market is extending losses from the previous session. In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 38.20 points or 0.67 percent to 5,623.30, off a low of 5,618.30. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 37.40 points or 0.65 percent to 5,676.90.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is losing more than 2 percent and Rio Tinto is down almost 2 percent, while Fortescue Metals is rising more than 2 percent.



Iluka Resources' shares are down more than 3 percent after the company said it will cut 90 jobs and also forecast a full-year net loss of between A$220 million to A$230 million due to impairments and charges.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is advancing more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is unchanged.



Among oil stocks, Oil Search is down more than 1 percent, Santos is losing 0.5 percent and Woodside Petroleum is declining almost 2 percent after crude oil prices slipped 1 percent overnight.



Origin Energy reported a 51 percent increase in production for the half year, while oil and gas revenue more than doubled. However, shares of the energy producer and retailer are losing more than 3 percent.



In the banking sector, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.7 percent to 1.2 percent. Investment bank Macquarie Group is losing 0.2 percent.



Aurizon Holdings' shares are adding more than 1 percent after the rail operator reported A$321 million in writedowns and charges during the first half of the year, but affirmed its outlook for full-year underlying earnings.



Ansell has acquired UK based healthcare goods company Nitritex for A$94 million. The protective glove and condom maker's shares are adding 0.3 percent.



GrainCorp is selling its 60 percent stake in Allied Mills to Pacific Equity Partners for A$190 million. GrainCorp's shares are advancing almost 1 percent.



Biotech firm Sirtex Medical's shares are in a trading halt due to the threat of legal action alleging that the company misled and deceived investors.



In economic news, the latest survey from National Australia Bank showed that business conditions in Australia improved sharply in December, with an index score of +11. That's up from +5 in November, and it moves further into positive territory.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is unchanged against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7549, unchanged from Monday.



The Japanese market is lower for a second straight day on a stronger yen and as investors remained cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision later in the day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 195.90 points or 1.01 percent to 19,172.95, off a low of 19,101.78.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Toshiba is losing almost 2 percent, Panasonic is declining more than 1 percent and Canon is down 0.6 percent.



Sony Corp.'s shares are down almost 2 percent after the company said it recorded an impairment charge against the goodwill of the Pictures segment of 112.1 billion yen, or about $1 billion, in the third quarter ended December.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is losing 1 percent and Honda is down more than 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by more than 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is lower by 1 percent and JX Holdings is losing almost 2 percent after crude oil prices slipped overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Takara Holdings is gaining more than 3 percent. On the flip side, NEC Corp. is losing more than 15 percent, Yamato Holdings is down almost 5 percent and Hitachi Construction Machinery is losing 4.8 percent.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that industrial production in Japan climbed 0.5 percent on month in November. That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.3 percent following the 1.5 percent jump in November.



The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in December, in line with expectations and unchanged from the November reading.



The average of household spending in Japan was down 0.3 percent on year in December, coming in at 318,488 yen. The headline figure topped expectations for a decline of 0.9 percent following the 1.5 percent decline in November.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore are also lower, while Indonesia is modestly higher. Markets in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong remain closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Monday amid concerns about the impact of President Donald Trump's new immigration policies.



The Dow fell 122.65 points or 0.6 percent to 19,971.13, the Nasdaq slid 47.07 points or 0.8 percent to 5,613.71 and the S&P 500 dropped 13.79 points or 0.6 percent to 2,280.90.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both slumped by 1.1 percent.



Crude oil futures were lower Monday, holding in a narrow range despite a report by Petro-Logistics SA shows that global oil supplies are falling. Crude for March delivery slid $0.54 or 1 percent to close at $52.63 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



