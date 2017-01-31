- Sales decreased (-5.6%) on reported basis and increased approximately 3% on a constant currency basis; Increased core operating profit (+3.4%) and core profit (+4.6%)

- Sales of XTANDI (enzalutamide) grew while overall overactive bladder (OAB) treatments decreased due to the impact of foreign exchange

- Sales in EMEA increased, and sales in Americas, Asia and Oceania decreased while increased on a constant currency basis. Sales in Japan decreased due to the impacts such as a National Health Insurance ("NHI") drug price revision

- Astellas continues to create a solid and resilient growth over the mid-to long-term

Astellas completed acquisition of Ganymed Pharmaceuticals in December 2016

Astellas Pharma Inc. (TOKYO: 4503) (President and CEO: Yoshihiko Hatanaka, "Astellas") today announced financial results for three quarters of fiscal year 2016 ending March 31, 2017 ("FY2016").

"We achieved many milestones including the acquisition of Ganymed Pharmaceuticals, a Germany-based pharma company, last December. The acquisition of Ganymed will enable Astellas to further expand its oncology pipeline with a late stage antibody program for the treatment of gastroesophageal cancer," said Yoshihiko Hatanaka, President and CEO, Astellas. "We remain committed to creating innovative medical solutions and delivering value for stakeholders including patients, as we reinforce our strategic plan through maximizing the product value, creating innovation and pursuing operational excellence."

Consolidated Financial Results (April 1, 2016 December 31, 2016) (core basis) (Millions of yen) First nine months

of FY2015 First nine months

of FY2016 Change

Sales 1,065,666 1,005,587 -60,079 (-5.6%) Core operating profit 233,863 241,837 +7,974 (+3.4%) Core profit for the

period 169,379 177,189 +7,810 (+4.6%) Basic core earnings

per share (yen) 78.16 83.62 +5.46 (+7.0%)

Revenue Highlights for First Nine Months

Sales in the first nine months of FY2016 decreased by 5.6% compared to those in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year ("year-on-year") and resulted in 1,005.6 billion yen. Sales decreased due to the impact of foreign exchange as well as the impact of the NHI drug price revision in Japan enforced in April 2016. On a constant currency basis, however, sales increased by approximately 3% year-on-year.

In terms of global products, sales of XTANDI grew while sales of overall OAB treatments Vesicare (solifenacin succinate) and Betanis Myrbetriq BETMIGA decreased due to the impact of foreign exchange. Prograf (tacrolimus) sales also decreased.

Sales by Region1

Sales in Japan decreased by 4.2% year-on-year to 380.1 billion yen. Sales in the Japanese market decreased by 7.2% year-on-year to 358.2 billion yen mainly due to the impact of the NHI drug price revision. There was growth in sales of products including overall OAB treatments (Vesicare and Betanis ), Celecox (celecoxib), Symbicort (budesonide and formoterol fumarate dihydrate) and Suglat (ipragliflozin). Sales of XTANDI decreased due to the impact of the NHI drug price revision. Sales of vaccines declined due to the continued impact of shipping restraints by the manufacturer in FY2015 (shipments of some of the products have already recommenced). Revenues were impacted by the decline in sales of products including Lipitor (atorvastatin calcium) and Gaster (famotidine) mainly due to the impact of generics.

decreased by 11.6% year-on-year to 308.1 billion yen; however sales on a U.S. dollar basis increased by 0.8% year-on-year to 2,889 million USD. The increase in sales of CRESEMBA (isavuconazonium sulfate) contributed to the sales growth. Sales of products including XTANDI , overall OAB treatments (VESIcare and Myrbetriq ) and Lexiscan (regadenoson) decreased due to the impact of foreign exchange, while the sales of each product on a US dollar basis increased. Sales of Prograf decreased. EMEA 2 saw a 0.6% increase in sales year-on-year to 252.9 billion yen, with growth from XTANDI . Sales on a euro basis increased by 14.6% year-on-year to 2,143 million euros. Sales of overall OAB treatments (Vesicare and BETMIGA ) and Prograf declined due to the impact of foreign exchange.

saw a 0.6% increase in sales year-on-year to 252.9 billion yen, with growth from XTANDI . Sales on a euro basis increased by 14.6% year-on-year to 2,143 million euros. Sales of overall OAB treatments (Vesicare and BETMIGA ) and Prograf declined due to the impact of foreign exchange. In Asia and Oceania, sales decreased by 6.3% year-on-year to 64.5 billion yen, while the sales on a constant currency exchange rate basis increased by 9.5%. XTANDI and overall OAB treatments (Vesicare and BETMIGA) contributed to the revenue growth. Sales of Prograf and Harnal (tamsulosin hydrochloride) declined mainly due to the foreign exchange impact.

Other Financial Highlights

Based on the transfer of the global dermatology business in April 2016, the sales and expenses of the transferred products were not included in the first nine months of FY2016; however the consideration for the business transfer was recognized as revenue over certain periods. As a result, there were certain positive impacts on sales and profit for the first nine months of FY2016.

Latest Strategic Highlights

Astellas continues to create sustainable growth over the mid-to long-term through the pursuit of three main strategies "Maximizing the Product Value," Creating Innovation" and "Pursuing Operational Excellence." The company achieved multiple accomplishments during the third quarter of FY2016 (October 1, 2016 December 31, 2016) including the most recent highlights outlined below.

Maximizing the Product Value

Continued to maximize the growth of the oncology franchise centered on XTANDI and the OAB franchise comprised of Vesicare and Betanis Myrbetriq BETMIGA with new launches across various countries and growth in sales

Creating Innovation

Advanced multiple strategic collaborations including: Completion of acquisition of Ganymed Pharmaceuticals



Pursuing Operational Excellence

Optimal allocation of resources: Transfer of commercial rights for Qutenza (capsaicin 8% patch) to Grünenthal in Europe, Middle East and Africa

Continually enhance organization structure: Outsourcing of facility and equipment management support in Japan, and dissolution of Astellas Business Service Company Limited



NOTE: For further information on the results, please refer to the reference documents: Financial Results, Supplementary Documents, Overview of R&D Pipeline and Presentation Material for Information Meeting available on the Astellas website.

1 Based on location of sellers

2 EMEA: Europe, the Middle East and Africa

