sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 31.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

39,185 Euro		+0,115
+0,29 %
WKN: A0HL9Z ISIN: US00206R1023 Ticker-Symbol: SOBA 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AT&T INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AT&T INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,044
39,201
30.01.
39,038
39,164
30.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AT&T INC
AT&T INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AT&T INC39,185+0,29 %