

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia's Origin Energy Limited (ORG.AX, OGFGF.PK) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter revenues surged 157 percent from last year to A$544.3 million. Sequentially, revenues grew 27 percent.



Origin's quarterly production was 80.1 petajoules equivalent or Pje, a growth of a 47 percent from last year and 8 percent sequentially. This primarily reflected increased LNG production by Australia Pacific LNG and the commencement of production from Halladale and Speculant in the Otway Basin.



In the half year to December 31, 2016, production was 154.3 Pje, representing a 51 percent increased on the prior corresponding period. Revenue of $973.9 million represented a 123 percent increase on the prior corresponding period.



Origin CEO Integrated Gas, David Baldwin said, 'We are pleased to see recent investments in Australia Pacific LNG and the Otway Basin driving strong increases in production and revenue. Australia Pacific LNG was a major driver of the growth in revenue for the quarter, with the first cargo from Train 2 produced in early October 2016 and ramp up continuing in advance of the 90 day two train operational test.'



