

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 4-day high of 0.7572 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.7554.



Against the euro and the yen, the aussie advanced to 1.4131 and 86.03 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4150 and 85.93, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.0389 against the NZ dollar, from an early 5-day low of 1.0361.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.77 against the greenback, 1.40 against the euro, 88.00 against the yen and 1.05 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX