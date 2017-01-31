Neil Batstone Appointed to New EMEA General Manager Role

Worksoft®, a leading global provider of automation software for high-velocity business process discovery and testing, has announced strong growth across its EMEA region as major organisations increasingly select the company's process discovery, analytics and testing solutions to optimize the performance of their enterprise applications. Reflecting this success, Worksoft has also promoted Neil Batstone the company's Vice President of Sales for EMEA to a new role as General Manager of the expanding Worksoft EMEA operation.

Over the last year the company has seen EMEA revenues for its solutions increase by some 200%. Worksoft's EMEA headcount has also grown 80%. In 2016, the company's European operation also helped secure Worksoft's largest seven-figure contract, helping a major multi-brand global organisation to automate its business process discovery and testing across a broad range of enterprise applications.

"Our strong growth in Europe clearly shows that there's real demand for intelligent automation solutions that can capture every global business process and test them on an industrial scale," said Jim Kent, CEO, Worksoft. "Neil Batstone's appointment as General Manager for EMEA reflects the key role that Europe now plays in driving the business, and we look forward to Neil and his team continuing to establish Worksoft as the smart choice for high-velocity business process discovery and testing throughout Europe," he said.

"Over the last year it's become increasingly clear that there's strong enthusiasm across Europe for our ability to deliver test automation that's three to five times faster than any other testing approach for enterprise applications," said Neil Batstone, General Manager, EMEA. "For 2017 we're looking to build on this with the introduction of our next generation Worksoft Certify 10 solution, re-architected for the cloud, that will support major organisations in moving toward testing every process and app on a continuous basis for total quality. Our new solutions for business process discovery and analytics are also rapidly gaining traction," he said.

Worksoft process discovery and functional test automation software helps the world's biggest brands understand their real-time business processes quickly, and ensure they continue to work flawlessly, even when enterprise applications change.

About Worksoft Inc.

Worksoft® is a leading global provider of automation software for high-velocity business process discovery and testing. Enterprises worldwide use Worksoft intelligent automation to innovate faster, lower technology risk, reduce costs, improve quality, and deeply understand their real end-to-end business processes. Global 5000 companies across all industries choose Worksoft for high speed process discovery and functional testing of digital, web, cloud, mobile, big data, and dozens of enterprise applications, including SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce.com. For more information, contact Worksoft at info@worksoft.com or visit www.worksoft.com.

