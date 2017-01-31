Intelsat 33e and Intelsat 37e high-throughput satellites and IntelsatOne Flex for Enterprise services will provide a simple path for global expansion of broadband services

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network, powered by its leading satellite backbone, announced today that Quantis Global, one of the leading broadband service providers in Europe and Northern Africa, signed an agreement to enhance and expand the Quantis network using services provided by Intelsat EpicNG high-throughput satellites (HTS) and IntelsatOne Flex services, bringing higher performing broadband services across the region.

Quantis, part of Eurona Wireless Telecom SA (MAB: EWT), will incorporate services from two Intelsat EpicNG satellites, Intelsat 33e and Intelsat 37e, and use Intelsat's managed services offering, IntelsatOne Flex for Enterprise, which delivers high-quality, global, enterprise-grade, wholesale Mbps service. The network leverages Intelsat teleports and will serve NGOs, enterprise, embassies, the oil gas sector, and maritime customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

"We added high-throughput services in order to meet the growing needs of our existing customers as well as position for new revenue-generating services that require higher throughput HTS," said Aquilino Antuña, CEO of Quantis. "After reviewing many options, it was clear that Intelsat EpicNG and IntelsatOne Flex for Enterprise offer the best path to immediately deliver more bandwidth and cost-efficient commercial solutions to our blue-chip corporate, NGO and maritime customers. The global footprint of the Intelsat solution also means we can support our growth strategies in the countries where we currently operate as well as quickly respond to new market opportunities anywhere in the world."

Intelsat launched the first two satellites in the Intelsat EpicNG platform in 2016. Intelsat 29e serves the Americas, and Intelsat 33e began operations over Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia on January 29th. Intelsat 37e is scheduled to begin service in 2018.

The flexibility of Intelsat EpicNG's open architecture and backward-compatible design enables service providers like Quantis to seamlessly transition to Intelsat EpicNG and immediately realize efficiency improvements, a signature of this high-throughput platform.

"Intelsat EpicNG is delivering on the promise of HTS with higher performance, better economics and simpler access," said Jean-Philippe Gillet, Intelsat's Vice President, Europe, Middle East and Africa. "Our customers asked for a flexible, global platform for incorporating HTS, and we responded with IntelsatOne Flex for Enterprise. This managed service accelerates time to market, allows service providers to be more responsive to end users, and expands their network with a robust and easily scalable broadband infrastructure."

Supporting Resources:

Learn more about Intelsat Epic NG : http://www.intelsat.com/global-network/satellites/epicng/

: http://www.intelsat.com/global-network/satellites/epicng/ Learn more about IntelsatOne Flex for Enterprise: http://www.intelsat.com/intelsatone-flex/enterprise/

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

About Quantis Global

Quantis is a leading satellite operator, belonging to the Eurona Wireless Telecom, Business Group Telecom (MAB: EWT), specializing in providing broadband and broadcast services in a global scale. Headquartered in Madrid and with subsidiaries in Casablanca (Nortis), Abidjan (Quantis CI), Cotonou (Quantis Benin) and Santo Dominto (Quantis Caribe) .Quantis provides with its 60 employees and its infrastructure of teleports and terrestrial POPs, unparallel quality telecommunication services to more than 30.000 customers in Spain, Morocco, Europe and Africa. Quantis delivers services to broadcasters, telecommunication operators, NGOs, governments, utilities and oil companies in stranded locations and challenging conditions all over the world. Both in Spain and Morocco Quantis plays a leading role in solving the digital divide providing high quality satellite residential services to households and businesses in areas with no traditional broadband infrastructure

