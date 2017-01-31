

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to 1.4003 against the euro and 1.3091 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4025 and 1.3117, respectively.



Against the yen, the loonie advanced to 86.79 from an early 6-day low of 86.48.



The loonie edged up to 0.9900 against the Australian dollar, from an early low of 0.9918.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.38 against the euro, 1.29 against the greenback, 89.00 against the yen and 0.97 against the aussie.



