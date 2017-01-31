

VERNIER (dpa-AFX) - Givaudan (GVDBF.PK), a Swiss manufacturer of fragrance and flavor products, reported Tuesday that fiscal 2016 net income increased 3.1 percent to 644 million Swiss francs from last year's 625 million francs.



Basic earnings per share increased to 69.95 francs from 67.89 francs a year ago.



The operating income increased 10.2% to 875 million francs. The operating margin increased to 18.8% in 2016 from 18.1% in 2015.



Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation or EBITDA grew 5.2 percent to 1.13 billion francs. Meanwhile, EBITDA margin declined slightly to 24.1% in 2016 from 24.3% in 2015.



The gross margin declined to 45.6% from 46.2% in 2015, mainly as a result of the lower gross margin on the acquired Spicetec Flavors business.



Givaudan Group full-year sales were 4.663 billion francs, an increase of 6.1% from last year. Sales grew 4.2% on a like-for-like basis.



Further, the company said that its Board of Directors will propose a cash dividend of 56 francs per share for the financial year 2016, an increase of 3.7% from last year, at the Annual General Meeting on 23 March 2017.



Looking ahead, the company noted that its 2020 ambition is to create further value through profitable, responsible growth. The company said it aims to outpace the market with 4-5% sales growth and a free cash flow of 12-17% of sales, both measured as an average over the five-year period of strategy cycle. It is Givaudan's intention to maintain its current dividend practice as part of this ambition.



