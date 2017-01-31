

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (DSKYF.PK)reported that its profit attributable to owners of the company for the first nine months of fiscal 2016 decreased 20.4 percent to 88.18 billion yen from 110.73 billion yen in the same period last year. Earnings per share declined to 130.50 yen per share from 159.83 yen last year.



The profit attributable to owners of the company decreased largely in comparison with profit before tax, due to increase in income taxes mainly derived from a decrease in tax credit for research and development expenses.



Operating profit for the period decreased 14.4 percent year on year to 128.71 billion yen.



Group revenue for the nine-month period declined 3.2 percent from the year-ago period to 734.41 billion yen.



Despite growth in sales of mainstay products in Japan, Europe, and Asia, negative effects on revenue stemming from yen appreciation of 40.8 billion yen led to a decrease in revenue.



For full-year 2016, the company now expects profit attributable to owners of the company of 70.0 billion yen and revenue of 950.0 billion yen, up from the prior forecast for profit of 65.0 billion yen and revenue of 920.0 billion yen.



The outlook for profit has been revised upward due to an increase in profit before tax, while the upward revenue revision reflects anticipation of foreign exchange effects due to weaker yen in addition to the strong performance in Japan, U.S. and other regions.



