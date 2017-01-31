Axfood Completes its Public Cash Offer to the Shareholders of Matse Holding

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

On 15 December 2016 Axfood Aktiebolag (publ) ("Axfood") announced a cash offer to the shareholders of Matse Holding AB (publ) ("Matse") to acquire all of the shares in Matse ("the Offer").

On 25 January 2017 Axfood communicated that the Offer had been accepted to such extent that Axfood, after executing the Offer, together with shares that Axfood acquired outside of the Offer, will hold approximately 98.8% of the shares in Matse. At the same time, Axfood declared that the Offer will be executed.

On 30 January 2017 Axfood reported on the payment to the shareholders that accepted the Offer. Axfood has hereby completed the Offer.

As previously communicated, Axfood intends to initiate compulsory redemption proceedings in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act for the purpose of acquiring the remaining shares in Matse and to promote a delisting of Matse's shares from Nasdaq First North.

