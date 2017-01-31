HiQ International - YEAR-END REPORT JANUARY - DECEMBER 2016

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
2016 - RECORD & INCREASED DIGITALISATION
JANUARY - DECEMBER 2016
- Net sales increase by 10 per cent to SEK 1,659.4 (1,508.0) million
- Operating profit (EBIT) of SEK 207.9 (182.9) million - an operating margin of 12.5 per cent
- Pre-tax profit of SEK 207.4 (182.7) million
- Profit after tax of SEK 161.4 (142.2) million
- Earnings per share of SEK 2.97 (2.66)
- Cash flow from operations of SEK 131.7 (157.1) million
- Liquid assets of SEK 204.3 (212.4) million
- The Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of SEK 3.10 per share to be distributed to the shareholders, totalling SEK 170 million
OCTOBER - DECEMBER 2016
- Net sales of SEK 460.5 (409.0) million
- Operating profit (EBIT) of SEK 56.5 (54.6) million - an operating margin of 12.3 per cent
- Pre-tax profit of SEK 56.5 (54.7) million
- Profit after tax of SEK 43.8 (42.7) million
- Earnings per share of SEK 0.80 (0.79)
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE YEAR
- HiQ acquires the digital design and development agency Great Apes Oy in Helsinki
- Gunnel Duveblad is elected the new Chairman of the Board of HiQ at the Annual General Meeting
- HiQ is acknowledged as one of Sweden's Career Companies for the third year in a row
- HiQ helps Volvofinans Bank to simplify the lives of a million car owners with the successful digital service CarPay
- HiQ develops for the healthcare operator Diacor the first smartphone health clinic, DiacorPlus
- HiQ helps Västtrafik simplify the lives of its passengers with the new mobile service Västtrafik To Go
- HiQ helps Enköping Municipality develop the new web portal Enkoping.se
- HiQ is partner to S-Pankki and the ABC chain, enabling customers to pay for fuel by smartphone
- HiQ wins the contract as strategic partner to DEKRA Industrial
- HiQ wins a framework agreement with the European research facility ESS, which is being built in Lund
- HiQ wins a framework agreement for the development of digital services with SVT and Viaplay
- HiQ wins a framework agreement with Stockholm County Council
- HiQ and 3nine develop an IoT solution that simplifies the lives of operators in the engineering industry
- HiQ helps the Swedish Transport Administration simplify travel for the visually impaired by developing the digital service Tågprator
- HiQ develops Tidning för alla (newspaper for all) and makes news sites available to people with reading impairments
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Lars Stugemo,
President and CEO of HiQ,
Tel. +46 (0)8-588 90 000
Erik Ridman,
Head of Communications, HiQ,
Tel. +46 (0)707-508060
HiQ International AB is required to publish this information under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for publication by the specified contact on 31 January 2017 at 07:30 CET.
HiQ helps to make the world a better place by making people's lives simpler through technology and communication. We are the perfect partner for everyone eager to achieve results that make a difference in a digitalised world. Founded in 1995, HiQ has more than 1,500 specialists in four countries and is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For more information and inspiration, please visit i.
