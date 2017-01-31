HiQ International - YEAR-END REPORT JANUARY - DECEMBER 2016

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

2016 - RECORD & INCREASED DIGITALISATION

JANUARY - DECEMBER 2016

Net sales increase by 10 per cent to SEK 1,659.4 (1,508.0) million

(1,508.0) million Operating profit (EBIT) of SEK 207.9 (182.9) million - an operating margin of 12.5 per cent

(182.9) million - an operating margin of 12.5 per cent Pre-tax profit of SEK 207.4 (182.7) million

(182.7) million Profit after tax of SEK 161.4 (142.2) million

(142.2) million Earnings per share of SEK 2.97 (2.66)

(2.66) Cash flow from operations of SEK 131.7 (157.1) million

(157.1) million Liquid assets of SEK 204.3 (212.4) million

(212.4) million The Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of SEK 3.10 per share to be distributed to the shareholders, totalling SEK 170 million

OCTOBER - DECEMBER 2016

Net sales of SEK 460.5 (409.0) million

(409.0) million Operating profit (EBIT) of SEK 56.5 (54.6) million - an operating margin of 12.3 per cent

(54.6) million - an operating margin of 12.3 per cent Pre-tax profit of SEK 56.5 (54.7) million

(54.7) million Profit after tax of SEK 43.8 (42.7) million

(42.7) million Earnings per share of SEK 0.80 (0.79)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE YEAR

HiQ acquires the digital design and development agency Great Apes Oy in Helsinki

Gunnel Duveblad is elected the new Chairman of the Board of HiQ at the Annual General Meeting

HiQ is acknowledged as one of Sweden's Career Companies for the third year in a row

Career Companies for the third year in a row HiQ helps Volvofinans Bank to simplify the lives of a million car owners with the successful digital service CarPay

HiQ develops for the healthcare operator Diacor the first smartphone health clinic, DiacorPlus

HiQ helps Västtrafik simplify the lives of its passengers with the new mobile service Västtrafik To Go

HiQ helps Enköping Municipality develop the new web portal Enkoping.se

HiQ is partner to S-Pankki and the ABC chain, enabling customers to pay for fuel by smartphone

HiQ wins the contract as strategic partner to DEKRA Industrial

HiQ wins a framework agreement with the European research facility ESS, which is being built in Lund

HiQ wins a framework agreement for the development of digital services with SVT and Viaplay

HiQ wins a framework agreement with Stockholm County Council

HiQ and 3nine develop an IoT solution that simplifies the lives of operators in the engineering industry

HiQ helps the Swedish Transport Administration simplify travel for the visually impaired by developing the digital service Tågprator

HiQ develops Tidning för alla (newspaper for all) and makes news sites available to people with reading impairments

HiQ International AB is required to publish this information under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for publication on 31 January 2017 at 07:30 CET.

HiQ helps to make the world a better place by making people's lives simpler through technology and communication. We are the perfect partner for everyone eager to achieve results that make a difference in a digitalised world. Founded in 1995, HiQ has more than 1,500 specialists in four countries and is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For more information and inspiration, please visit i.

