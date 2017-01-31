HiQ International - 2016 - RECORD & INCREASED DIGITALISATION

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Net sales in 2016 increase by 10 percent to SEK 1,659.4 (1,508.0) million. Operating profit (EBIT) increase by 14 percent to SEK 207.9 (182.9) million. And the operating margin for 2016 is 12.5 (12.1) percent. Net sales in the fourth quarter are SEK 460.5 (409.0) million, and the operating profit (EBIT) is SEK 56.5 (54.6) million. The operating margin in the fourth quarter is 12.3 (13.3) percent. The Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of SEK 3.10 per share to be distributed to the shareholders, totalling SEK 170 million.

"2016 is yet another record year for us at HiQ. We grow, generate results and win new clients. We are more relevant than ever and continue to simplify and improve people's lives," says Lars Stugemo, President and CEO.

Digitalisation is sweeping across society and the phenomenon is based essentially on technological development. The result is that every sector is being redesigned, business models are challenged and our behaviour is rapidly changing.

"We help our clients with solutions we could not even have dreamed of 20 years ago. With them, we develop digital services such as CarPay, S-Mobiili and Västtrafik To Go. By operating at the point where technology, people and business meet, HiQ is gaining increasing trust," Lars Stugemo continues.

"During the year, we win several awards, honours and nominations. The digital services Diacor Plus, Enkoping.se and In-Car Delivery all win awards and for the third year in a row, we are acknowledged as one of Sweden's Career Companies. With the best employees in the industry, an impressive client list and very strong finances, I look forward to the future with great confidence," Lars Stugemo concludes.

HiQ's President and CEO, Lars Stugemo, will present the report at 09:00 today, Tuesday, 31 January, at HiQ's office at Regeringsgatan 20, 9tr, in Stockholm.

The report can be ordered by phone on +46(0)8-588 90 000 or downloaded at www.hiq.se.

For further information, please contact:

Lars Stugemo,

President and CEO, HiQ,

Tel. +46 (0)8-588 90 000

Erik Ridman,

Head of Communications, HiQ,

Tel. +46 (0)70-750 80 60

This information is information that HiQ International AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person above, at 07.30 CET on 31 January 2017

HiQ creates a better world by simplifying and improving people's lives with technology and communication. We are the perfect partner for everyone eager to achieve results that make a difference in a digital world. Founded in 1995, HiQ has more than 1,500 specialists in four countries and is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For more information and inspiration, please visit www.hiq.se.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/hiq-international/r/2016---record---increased-digitalisation,c2177003

The following files are available for download: