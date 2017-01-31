WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Wood Group secures new contract with Hess in Malaysia

31 January 2017

Wood Group secures new contract with Hess in Malaysia

Wood Group has been awarded a five year contract with Hess Exploration & Production Malaysia. The operations and maintenance contract is to support Hess' new-build fixed and floating offshore facilities in the North Malay Basin development area located approximately 150km north east of the Peninsular Malaysia, and includes a one-year extension option.

Delivered by Wood Group's Kuala Lumpur office, the contract will support up to 130 new full-time positions in Malaysia.

Integrated operations and maintenance services including core offshore personnel, onshore technical support, training and competency assurance services will be provided as part of the new contract. Technical services covering brownfield engineering, risk-based inspection, integrity management and computerised maintenance management system support are also included.

The contract builds on Wood Group's 15 year global relationship with Hess. This includes ongoing support contracts in Equatorial Guinea and the Gulf of Mexico.

Dave Stewart, CEO for Wood Group's Asset Life Cycle Solutions business in the Eastern Hemisphere, said: "This contract to support Hess' significant greenfield facilities in Malaysia, demonstrates the proven success of our integrated approach on this key client's projects worldwide and their confidence in our technical services which optimise production and enhance efficiency.

"Our commitment to creating strong local employment and supply chain opportunities in the areas where we work will be reinforced by this contract, which will focus on the recruitment and opportunity development for the national workforce in Malaysia.

"We bring our expertise to this partnership with Hess at a key stage of the lifecycle of this field, which will commence production in 2017. We look forward to leveraging our knowledge and understanding of Hess' operational framework to work in close collaboration with them, delivering fully integrated operations and maintenance solutions that are focused on adding value to this development."

