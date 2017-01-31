Infinity Energy S.A. - Appointment of Joint Broker

PR Newswire
London, January 30
Infinity Energy S.A.
("Infinity Energy" or the "Company")
Appointment of Joint Broker
Infinity Energy announces that Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited has been appointed as Joint Broker to the Company with immediate effect.
For further information, please contact:
|Infinity Energy S.A.
Gerwyn Williams
Bruce Vandenberg
Tel: +44 7889 677 397
Tel: +44 7899 791 726
|Nomad
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Sandy Jamieson / James Caithie
Tel: +44 207 213 0880
|Joint-Broker
WH Ireland Limited
Paul Shackleton / Nick Prowting
Tel: +44 207 220 1666
|Joint-Broker
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Eran Zucker / Lucy Williams
Tel: +44 20 7469 0930