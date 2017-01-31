The Nominating Committee of AB Industrivärden proposes the re-election of board members Pär Boman, Christian Caspar, Bengt Kjell, Nina Linander, Fredrik Lundberg, Annika Lundius, Lars Pettersson and Helena Stjernholm. In addition, Fredrik Lundberg is proposed for re-election as Chairman of the Board. Information regarding the proposed Board members is available on Industrivärden's website.



The Nominating Committee's other proposals will be made public in the notice of the Annual General Meeting of AB Industrivärden.



The Nominating Committee's members are Fredrik Lundberg (Chairman of the Board of AB Industrivärden), Bo Damberg (the Jan Wallander and Tom Hedelius Foundation, and others), Mats Guldbrand (L E Lundbergföretagen), Håkan Sandberg (Handelsbanken Pension Foundation, and others) and Mikael Schmidt, (SCA Pension Foundations and others). Mats Guldbrand is the Nominating Committee Chairman.



The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 9, 2017, in Stockholm.



Stockholm, January 31, 2017



AB Industrivärden (publ)



For further information, please contact: Mats Guldbrand,



Nominating Committee chair, tel. +46-768-32 15 15.



