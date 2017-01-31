In addition to quarterly reports AS LHV Group will start publishing the company's financial plan and monthly result overviews.



In a week's time, on 7 February LHV will disclose the company's unaudited results for 2016 and for Q4. On the same day 11.00 AM LHV will also release the financial plan for 2017. Additionally this year LHV Group will start publishing monthly result overviews. Results of January 2016 will be disclosed through the market system on 14 February.



"LHV has the ambition to become the most open public company in Estonia with highest investor relation standards. In fulfilling this ambition revealing outlooks and monthly results is helpful. Higher transparency and more frequent communication ensure that all investors, irrespective to the number of owned shares or bonds, will be treated equally and get the necessary information simultaneously and with the same quality. We will publish our financial plan once a year in the beginning of the financial year and make adjustments during the year when needed. Monthly result overviews will be published in the first half of every month," Madis Toomsalu, CEO of LHV Group commented.



On 7 February LHV will hold a press briefing to present financial results and the financial plan to interested media and also an investor meeting for existing and potential investors. From now on LHV plans to hold investor meetings regularly coinciding with the dates of quarterly reports.



-- The press briefing will take place at 11.00 AM in LHV office, Tartu mnt 2, Tallinn (CityPlaza building). Journalists, please inform us of your participation at priit.rum@lhv.ee. -- The investor meeting will take place 7.00 PM in LHV Tallinn client office, Tartu mnt 2 (CityPlaza building, 1st floor). All participants please register at https://fp.lhv.ee/academy/453.



Priit Rum Communication Manager Telephone: +372 502 0786 Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee