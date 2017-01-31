Aktia Bank plc Stock Exchange Release 31/01/2017 at 9 am



Aktia Bank plc's Nomination Committee proposes the Annual General Meeting of Aktia Bank plc to be held on 5 April 2017 that the current members of the Board of Supervisors Christina Gestrin, Patrik Lerche, Håkan Fagerström, Peter Simberg, Solveig Söderback and Peter Karlgren, whose turn it is to step down at the 2017 AGM, should be re-elected.



Nina Wilkman, LL.M., and Mats Löfström, B. Soc. Sciences, are proposed to be elected as new members.



The number of members in the Board of Supervisors is proposed to be reduced from 28 to 26.



The Nomination Committee proposes that the annual remuneration of the Board of Supervisors members should remain unchanged and therefore be as follows:



-- Chair EUR 24,400 -- Vice Chair EUR 10,500 -- Member: EUR 4,400



The Nomination Committee proposes further that the share of annual remuneration (gross amount) paid as Aktia A shares be increased from 35 to 40 per cent.



In addition, the Nomination Committee proposes a remuneration or EUR 500 per attended meeting. However, the chair of the Presiding Officers of the Board of Supervisors is proposed to receive a remuneration of EUR 1,000 per meeting of the Presiding Officers. Compensation for travelling and accommodation expenses as well as a daily allowance is proposed to be paid in line with the Tax Administration guidelines.



The Nomination Committee proposes that APA firm KPMG Oy Ab be elected as auditor, with Jari Härmälä, APA, as auditor-in-charge. The auditors are proposed to be paid against invoices.



In accordance with the shareholders' decision, at Aktia Bank plc the Nomination Committee prepares the proposals for the members of the Board of Supervisors, auditor(s) and their remuneration for decision by the AGM. The Nomination Committee consists of representatives of the three largest shareholders on 1 November on the calendar year preceding the AGM, as well as of the Chair of the Board of Supervisors. In addition to the Håkan Mattlin, Chair of the Board of Supervisors, the members of the Nomination Committee this year were Mikael Westerback (the foundation Stiftelsen Tre Smeder), Jan-Erik Stenman (Veritas Pension Insurance Company Ltd) and Dag Wallgren (The Society of Swedish Literature in Finland).



AKTIA BANK PLC



For more information, please contact Håkan Mattlin, Chair of the Nomination Committee, tel. +358 500 459 059



From: Mia Bengts, Legal Counsel, tel. +358 10 247 6348, +358 50 308 7676



