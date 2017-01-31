NextEra Energy has released results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016, which indicate that its project development subsidiary may have become the largest wind and solar developer in the United States.

NextEra Energy Resources developed a total of around 2.5 GW of wind and solar over the course of the year. And while the company did not disaggregate the two resources, solar successes during the year included putting online 485 MW in two California mega-projects, a 250 MW-AC project in Nevada and the largest solar projects in New Mexicoand Alabama.

All of these projects were commissioned during the fourth quarter, which by all preliminary accounts is estimated to be a record-breaker for utility-scale solar in the United States.

Eventually many if not all of these projects are destined for NextEra's yieldco, NextEra Partners (NYSE: NEP), which acquired more than 700 MW of NextEra projects during the year to bring it to around 2.8 GW of renewables, which add to its gas pipeline holdings.

