

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Masaya Nakamura, known as the father of popular arcade game Pac-Man, died at the age of 91.



Nakamura founded Japanese gaming company Namco in Tokyo in 1955, which was behind the wildly popular dot-munching video game. Namco, now called as Bandai Namco, announced Monday that Nakamura died on January 22. He continued to hold an honorary position at the company until his death. The company said a private funeral were held for Nakamura, while a separate memorial is being organized.



Pac-Man, designed by video game engineer Toru Iwatani, was released in 1980. The game reportedly sold more than 100,000 units in its first year in the United States. It was named the world's most successful coin-operated video game by Guinness World Records in 1981. As per Namco's estimates, Pac-Man has been played more than 10 billion times.



Pac-Man continues to be one of the most popular arcade games. The arcade game has been adapted for cell phones and Nintendo, XBox and PlayStation, and has also inspired an animated film, TV series and merchandise and memorabilia lines.



Nakamura's company Nakamura Manufacturing, later renamed Namco, hired software engineers to develop titles for arcades. Galaxian, a Space Invaders derivative, was sold to the American company Midway Games in 1979. Pac-Man was conceived by a 25-year-old Namco employee, Iwatani.



